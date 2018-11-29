The Debate: Brexit – Should There be a Second Referendum? Live Blog

Welcome to Wessex Scene‘s live coverage of the Debate Society-hosted event with guest speakers on Brexit. Should there be a second referendum? Guest speakers comprise:

Steven Woolfe (SW) – Independent MEP, formerly of UKIP.

Natalie Bennett (NB) – Green Party, former Green Party leader, 2012-2016.

Brendan Chilton (BC) – Labour Party; Ashford Council Leader and former parliamentary Labour candidate.

Lord Stoneham of Droxford (LS) – Liberal Democrat, current Liberal Democrat House of Lords Chief Whip.