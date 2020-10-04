The US and the ICC: the “Strange Relationship”

The European Union has joined the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and half of the 123 member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including Canada and the UK, in condemning US sanctions on its officials investigating possible war crimes in Afghanistan. The US, despite taking part in the negotiations that lead to the Court’s creation, is not a member state of the Court. The reasons for this are complex, and delve deep into the United States’ conception of itself in relation to the world.

When the Statute of Rome, the international code that would create the Court, was being negotiated, the US was a key player. President Bill Clinton, who signed the treaty, declared: ‘The United States has a long history of commitment to the principle of accountability.‘ As evidence, he cited the Nuremberg trials, and the US efforts to establish the International Criminal Tribunals for the Rwandan genocide and the violence in the former Yugoslavia. Yet he also spoke of ‘significant flaws‘ in the treaty and, despite the US delegation securing the promise that the ICC would not intervene in domestic legal systems, Clinton declined to send the Statute to Congress for ratification.

Fast forward to 2002, and President George W. Bush revoked Clinton’s signature. Why?

Part of the answer can be divined from an article published by The Heritage Foundation in 1999, entitled ‘The International Criminal Court vs the American People‘. A section of the article claimed:

The U.S. Constitution’s Framers sought to eliminate forever the danger that Americans might again be surrendered to a foreign power for trial by specifically requiring that criminal trials be by jury and conducted in the state and district where the crime was committed.

In other words, Americans can only be tried by Americans in the United States of America. This is but one of the complaints raised by the article, including its purported threat to the US government’s ability to defend its interests, its self-government, and rights of American citizens to expect a swift trial and reasonable bail. Another point of complaint is that the courts may be staffed by judges hostile to the United States.

Whether these complaints are accurate or not is a matter of debate. Article 17 of the Rome Statute declares that a case cannot be brought before the ICC if: