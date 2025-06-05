Donald Trump and the Perseverance of Colonialism

With Donald Trump’s return to presidency comes evidence that colonial ideology is still very much alive and well.

Since becoming President, Trump has repeatedly expressed the desire to make Canada the ’51st State’ of America. He has discussed plans to ‘own’ Gaza and eject its citizens to make room for an idyllic, American-populated ‘riviera’. And he has even threatened to use military force to take over Greenland.

Essentially, Trump plans to build an American Empire. If he can, he will systematically expand American territory by claiming pieces of land all across the world. For Trump, bigger means better.

But why? Why does Trump want to colonise the world? Consider why colonisation ever existed—and why Trump wanted to be President of the United States in the first place.

Firstly, for control over its people. Trump’s views and prejudices are strong, and he has already imposed them on the American people. See his campaign against transgender people, and his laws against immigration. He now aims to impose his prejudices on the entire world.

But perhaps more significantly, Trump wants access to land and resources. With control over the stock market, Trump has already been able to boost his own wealth through the implementation of tariffs—to the detriment of the American people.

For Trump, creating a ‘riviera’ in Gaza is nothing more than a business opportunity. With access to resources from across the world, the opportunities are endless.

Like a comic book villain, Trump’s colonial aspirations are nothing more than a crusade to gain more money and power, and he has already demonstrated that he doesn’t care whose lives will be harmed along the way.