The Labour Party is in an Ideological No-Mans Land. Is it of their own making?

In my lifetime, ideological polarisation within British politics has never been higher… So let’s set the scene.

Nigel Farage, forever a disrupting character in the soap opera of British politics, has been given increasingly more screen time; his highest since the Brexit special edition. The populist who campaigns on emotive and often false rhetoric, as well as his “man of the people” image, has dominated the headlines and concerns of other parties.

The conservative party, led by the absent Kemi Badenoch, are clinging to the coattails of Reform’s rhetoric, drifting further to the right in a desperate attempt to claw back their supporters who are tending to go one step further to the ever-more familiar turquoise blue of Reform UK.

Your Party. Not your party of choice, quite literally Your Party. Born from frustrations with the Labour party, particularly over their foreign policy toward the genocide in Palestine, the new Sultana-Corbyn led party represents the anger of many on the left.

Not to mention Polanski, the new leader of the Green Party, with the objective to transform a party that has often merely focused on eco-conservatism into eco-populism, in which he aims to connect with voters by linking the climate crisis to inequality.

Don’t forget the Liberal Democrats! One of the biggest winners of last year’s election, who hardly gets a mention. They have 18 times more MPs than both Reform UK and the Green Party.

And, hang on, aren’t Labour meant to be the protagonists? It seems like a lifetime ago that Starmer triumphantly walked down 10 Downing Street for the first time with bunting flapping elegantly in the gentle breeze of a glorious day. Or when Sunak announced the election to the anthem of Things Can only get Better.

Nowadays, the question on everyone’s lips is, have they got better? Starmer’s first year in office has failed to establish an ideology, a clear strategy or a coherent policy. Whilst Labour’s move towards the centre has been long in the works since the rise of Keir Starmer and the fall of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, the government have been unable to attach an identity to this position.

U-Turns, internal rebellions, rampant critique, and local election defeat. For many, this is a Labour Party that is unrecognisable. Cuts to the most vulnerable. Rhetoric likened to the Rivers of Blood speech. Complicity in the genocide in Gaza.

These are the frustrations that have led to the creation of Your Party, as well as Polanski’s aim to “replace” Labour and not just critique them. Labour’s flimsy ideological representation of the left has resulted in voices being subdued and people being underrepresented, creating a polarisation that easily has the potential to split the left-wing electorate.

In the other trench is the rampantly rising right wing. Reform has capitalised on anger with the use of an emotive, story-telling narrative that is thin on substantial policy and thick on sentiment. Labour, clearly scared of this new threat, are making up for it in their policy and marketing. Stop the boats. No more hotels by 2029.

But are they trying to appease the unappeasable? Reform are leading the fight against “wokeism”, they are representing “British values”, and they are listening to the “British people”. These emotions have been channelled through and embodied by Farage… and against the current government.

It feels as if whatever they may say or do will be thrown back at them.

This begs the question: Is this all their fault?

Well, if we look at general trends across Europe and “the West”, this situation is not unique to the left wing in the UK. The power of populism is becoming rampant. It’s no doubt that Farage is a talented and intelligent populist, with a clear ability to wield the levers of emotional manipulation and construct a powerful rhetoric.

He is just a man able to clearly represent the ideological frustrations of the right and manipulate them into a powerful political force, even if it is baseless in policy.

Furthermore, the media plays into the hands of this populism and has made a dangerous embrace of Farage. He is never out of the headlines. He is never not on your TV screens. He has been for a decade, despite only being an MP for just over a year.

An analysis of BBC’s Question Time shows that high-frequency panellists tend to come from the right.

If this is happening across Europe, then how can we specifically blame labour?

Well, progress has been slow. Change has not been obvious. Its ideological representation has been confusing. Whilst right-wing populism seems to be an inevitable threat across the West, Labour have to find an antidote to it. They have to establish a clear ideological position if they wish to defend it in 2029.

Starmer recently announced his “second phase” of office, focusing on “delivery, delivery, delivery”. It shows an acceptance of his first year failures, but an optimism surrounding the years ahead of him. However, with Rayner’s resignation and a big shake up, it will be interesting to see where Labour decides to root its ideology now.