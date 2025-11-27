Whistleblowing: Your Questions Answered!

The following article is an abridged version of the original. My original paper is available at WhistleblowersUK [bottom of page: https://www.wbuk.org/parliamentary-work], which provides in-depth analysis and examples evaluating Whistleblowing and related issues.

What is whistleblowing, and why should I care about it? These are the two questions every individual asks when presented with the idea of whistleblowing.

Whistleblowing is the act of a worker making a protected disclosure under Part IVA of the Employment Rights Act 1996, whether internally and/or externally (e.g. to regulators, MPs, the media), about wrongdoing, risk or malpractice that affects others. The Whistleblowing cause is chiefly represented in Britain by WhistleblowersUK. (WBUK) is a non-profit organisation “established to educate, support and champion whistleblowing”[i]. WBUK is led by individuals who have personal experience of whistleblowing and/or have dealt with the treatment whistleblowers face for their courage in standing up against wrongdoing.

WBUK has championed whistleblowing for years and now leads the campaign for the creation of an Office of the Whistleblower through ‘The Office of the Whistleblower Bill’ (OWB), which already has cross-party support in both Houses. This Bill is key to providing a modern framework to protect whistleblowers. The Second Reading is scheduled for May 2026, and I will be covering the Bill’s progress.

Despite a widespread lack of awareness, most people recognise that the term means to protect other people from harm. Where does that leave us now? Under current British law, a whistleblower and the act of whistleblowing are protected under the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998 (PIDA) and amendments made to the Employment Rights Act (the 1996 Act).

When PIDA was introduced, it was groundbreaking, providing ‘day-one’ rights for any worker. Almost 30 years later, PIDA is widely considered to be failing to protect whistleblowers and the public interest because of its limited scope and complexity. For example, almost 100 regulators are responsible for overseeing whistleblowing, which has led to inefficiency and inconsistency as whistleblowing is defined differently by different bodies.

However, change is happening. After numerous scandals (e.g. Post-Office, sexual abuse, MPs’ expenses scandal and Grooming gangs) within British society over the last three decades, steps have been taken to improve the outdated framework. Rule 33, Employment Tribunal Procedure Rules, 2024 provides an improved standard for the disclosure of documents and information, the banning of the use of Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) to silence workplace reporting of harassment and/or abuse and the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, also known as Hillsborough Law. These reforms show that the time is right for Parliament to pass the Office of the Whistleblower Bill.

The Bill’s value can be seen in the difference it could have made to the lengthy legal battle of one whistleblower. Dr Chris Day was an NHS Accident & Emergency doctor who blew the whistle at the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust to address overcrowding and understaffing at the Intensive Care Unit. The impact of ignoring whistleblowers is that society suffers, given that whistleblowers are crucial to holding bodies accountable for their responsibilities.

The OWB has significant powers to protect whistleblowers and society from those who cause harm and would reduce financial corruption, which costs Britain £350 billion a year[ii]. Examples of these powers are:

Clause 7, which improves the inspection of key documents or persons related to a whistleblower complaint.

Clause 9’s “Action Notices” that reduce the delay caused by both parties during legal cases

Clauses 10 and 18, which enable the OWB to be self-funded by imposing penalties.

Had the OWB been law, it could have changed the outcome for Dr Day and saved both Dr Day and the NHS Trust hours and hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Overall, it is clear that major reform is required. Parliament must deliver the change British society and whistleblowers deserve. As Einstein once said, “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change”.

Kristian G C Guise

First Year, Modern History with Politics BA(Hons)

