New Study Shows 1 in 4 Phone Screens Will Be Broken

With the launch of the iPhone X and 8 models, bringing with it the ability to spend up to a grand on the latest handheld devices, a new study has shown that one in four new phone screens will be broken.

We’ve all been there, the moment when your phone slips out of your hand falling to the ground below, and all you can do is hope that the screen will survive. Unfortunately, far too many of us have paid the price of our clumsiness and broken our screens.

The only consolation is that you are not alone in this pain. The study, conducted by the insurance company, Endsleigh, found that one in four people have broken their phone screen at least once. However, almost half of this number have broken their screen within just three months of getting a new phone.

If you are one of the apple fanatics eyeing up the iPhone X, you will need to be extra vigilant while you grow accustomed to the bigger screen, as this was found to put the phone at more risk. Nearly 1 in 10 people managed to break their screen within just one week of getting the new phone!

As expected, the most common form of cracking the screen was by simply dropping, it which accounted for 60% of breaks. Twenty percent had their phone slip out of a pocket or bag while nearly 10% saw their phones damaged from other items in their bag. Only 2% of those asked admitted to breaking their phone by dropping it down the toilet, something I can only say I’ve done with my Gameboy when I was 8 years old.

Breakage isn’t the only cause of pain for us phone lovers, 16% of people have had a phone stolen from them before.

Julia Alpan from Endsleigh summed up the situation with this:

“As mobile phones become increasingly powerful and sport more and more amazing features, they’re also becoming more substantial investments. Its important people take a few precautions with their new devices, as unfortunately the research shows that accidents and theft do happen. Don’t let the excitement of getting your hands on an flash new phone distract you from taking care of the details stuff, like getting gadget insurance – once you’re covered you can dive into those new features in peace, without worrying so much about a slip of the hands or an open bag.”

Supposedly we’re the screen loving generation, but we sure do know how to break them…