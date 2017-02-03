F1: Antonio Giovinazzi Completes Maiden Ferrari Test

Antonio Giovinazzi has completed his maiden test for Scuderia Ferrari after running the team’s 2015-spec SF-15-T at Fioriano on Thursday.

The GP2 Series runner-up worked through a programme designed to identify correlations between the data accumulated by the Scuderia both in the simulator and on-circuit.

The Italian has also been confirmed as the team’s official reserve and test driver ahead of the 2017 F1 World Championship.

“It was a wonderful feeling, as this was my first time driving a Formula 1 car,” commented Giovinazzi.

For an Italian, driving out of the pits in a Ferrari is an amazing experience.

” The actual testing was very interesting, with so many procedures to follow. But the guys in the team were very nice to me and extremely helpful and that made everything much easier. I’d like to thank the whole team.”

In-keeping with the championship’s sporting regulations, Giovinazzi will also complete running on Friday.