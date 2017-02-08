Rugby: Can England Do The Double?

2016 will be a year for England fans will bring back the amazing feeling of having a winning England side after the devastation of the world cup. The euphoric moment where the loyal supporters could once again be proud of their sides achievement and performance. The question on everyone’s lips though is can England get the Grand Slam win again this year?

Many fans would be worried about the injuries that have faced the England team in the build up to the Six Nations. The likes of Chris Robshaw, Mako Vunipola and Billy Vunipola are all ruled out due to injury, these were key players that ensured England’s victory last year and so without them many are doubtful that the squad will be able to pull the double; something England has never done before.

I believe that the England squad could still achieve the double though. As mentioned within my Eddie Jones article the England head coach has been taking some risks with uncapped players and these have paid off in previous games. Jack Clifford is just one example, by getting these inexperienced players game time Eddie has ensured that when he big name players are ruled out he has players to step up that are capable of filling their shoes. Jones still has a plethora of top quality players that will execute the game plan and make it possible for England to get the double.

The main obstacle in achieving this is Ireland. Their display against New Zealand after suffering a big loss was incredible, this is why the organisers of the Six Nations has put the game where England and Ireland go head to head as the last game of Super Saturday. They have a strong squad but have injury problems too so I think it will be one hell of a game.

England’s first game against France was not a spectacular display of the rugby they can play but they did come away with a win. They can build on this throughout this week and with Billy Vunipola looking like he may come back from injury this week it looks as though we’re in for a treat this Saturday at the Principality stadium. C’mon England!