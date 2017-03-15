Varsity 2017 Interview: Lacrosse

In the build up to the hotly anticipated this year’s Varsity, Anna Pennington spoke to Oliver Pannell the president of the Southampton Men’s Lacrosse team get his view on the upcoming fixture against Portsmouth.

With Lacrosse being one of the headline matches for this year’s Varsity the results are hotly anticipated. The Men’s Lacrosse team have had a hard season recovering from the graduation of many players along with the pressure of being in the BUCS Premier league. The team have seen improvement and look to see the success of the hard winter in this varsity match.

How has the last season been so far?

It’s been quite difficult, we unfortunately came last in the BUCS South Prem. However, we had a huge graduation of players last year and throughout the season we’ve definitely seen improvement and hope to carry that on to this weekend.

What was it like competing in a home Varsity?

It was really intense, we didn’t really have the start we wanted and left the game wide open at half time drawing at 2-2. I can remember how nervous we were just to try and claw back a lead and putting everything into the last minutes. We had a few stand out freshers who really stood out and made a name for themselves which was really good to see from a committee point of view, and it was just so good to get the W after another difficult season. Can I add that nothing compares to a home varsity!

How do you all feel playing away at Portsmouth will affect the team?

Yeah – myself I’m not too worried. We’ve won the last few years on the bounce so I’m sure we can be confident going into the game. The pitch is an Astro with zero lacrosse markings as I recall, so compared to our 3G could throw up a few issues. As for crowds etc, we’ve played quite a few games where opposition crowds have been rowdy and it’s not really had too much of an impact, everyone is in their own game ‘bubble’ if that makes sense, and you knock yourself on the head if you let it get to you. One thing we do need to be is calm.

What are the team’s key strengths? Are there any players we should be on the lookout for?

I’d say we’re quite an athletic fit team, in terms of player we’ve got a Russian international, who’s been playing lacrosse far longer than most in the team and to add to that we have a few pretty epic players in Midfield.

Prediction for the final result?

Southampton 9- 5 Portsmouth.