Varsity 2017 Interview: Womens Rubgy

Varsity is just around the corner, so we spoke to SUWRFC’s captain, Stephanie Jones, to find out more about the teams game plan and how confident they feel for Saturday.

How confident are you feeling for the game this Saturday in relation to your prep?

This season has been the best for SUWRFC for years, winning the league and getting to the semi finals of the cup, which makes us feel very confident for Varsity, especially as we beat Portsmouth last year. We’ll be fielding our strongest team!

Do you think with this success and with Varsity being such a big sporting event that the popularity and hype surrounding women’s rugby will increase?

I hope so! We have also had 2 competitive women’s rugby teams for the first time ever, so hopefully this will also help the team grow even more. We will have a lot of support from the men’s rugby spectating so hopefully this will also draw attention to women’s rugby!

Has there been anything in particular that you’ve been focusing on in training in the run up to Varsity?

We’ve been focusing on our game plan e.g. How we react to penalties, kick offs, line outs etc. We have been perfecting our tackling, ball handling, rucking etc all season.

How crucial, not only the team but also to your own performance, is your leadership?

I like to think positive leadership benefits all team members as it can encourage the right sportsmanship and getting the right mentality before the game especially for a sport like rugby. If I feel I’ve done a good job for the team then I can play my best game.

What bearing will playing away from home have on the game?

I think as long as we have a good pre match prep and the girls are as up for it as we have been all season then we will smash Varsity!

Thanks, I cannot wait to see the match!