Varsity 2017 Roundup Through Social Media

Got those post Varsity blues? Are you sad that you’ll have to wait a year for the next showdown? Fear not! Relive the day through all the best witty comments and funny moments that happened.

The day started with a win for Southampton men’s 1sts Basketball, and Damian wasted no time throwing shade at the Galleon (Portsmouth’s student newspaper):

After this early success, things started to take a turn for the worse…

Portsmouth are now in the lead with 66-58.. #VarsityCup2017 pic.twitter.com/Yd6D8XM4ZB — Wessex Scene (@WessexScene) March 18, 2017

“Perhaps not yet, but there’ll be a few red faces (Damian) in the Stags’ camp should Portsmouth maintain their promising start.”

Well, looks like it's the end of us being cocky #TeamSoton 😂 https://t.co/yLaaHkBLTZ — ellen (@ellenblacow) March 18, 2017

“The atmosphere in the Southampton camp is sort of like someone’s slowly letting the air out of your birthday party balloons. The crushing sense of realisation that Portsmouth aren’t actually that bad at sport, contrary to reports circulating beforehand. Forget the Six Nations or Chelsea’s charge to the EPL title – this shit just got real.”

With Portsmouth gaining the lead, this was a perfect opportunity to rekindle the rivalry that had become a tad stale in recent years with Soton’s easy victories:

“Portsmouth Students discover fire for the first time. Amazing scenes.”

Along with this from the Netball twitter:

When u realise Portsmouth actually has a uni pic.twitter.com/dhse9ouc0A — SUNC (@SotonUniNetball) March 18, 2017

Our football reporter, Damian Meaden, came under friendly fire as co-sports editor, Tom Morgan, publically called him out on our Live Blog.

“Cutting edge coverage from the very best at the Wessex Scene as our reporter, located next to the pitch, somehow manages to miss two goals that were scored on the pitch. Who says you need to actually watch the game to provide insight.”

And then again:

“Southampton’s women win 3-0 in their football match. Damian, you can come home now to have your eyesight checked.”

Thought of the day?

Win or lose ON THE BOOZE #winningtho — SUNC (@SotonUniNetball) March 18, 2017

There was plenty of action going on at the men’s 1st football, as you can tell:

Fuck all happening this half — Southampton Uni FC (@SUFCcarefree) March 18, 2017

As the day drew to a close, there was still plenty of time to get a new hashtag trending:

Bring on next year when we aren't stuck behind glass #pompeysashithole — SUCC (@SotonUniCricket) March 18, 2017

Another quality tweet from the Netball club:

As Southampton edged to their 8th victory in 9 years, Tom Morgan had one more dig after the Portsmouth Media went suspiciously quiet after midday:

“Also – Portsmouth’s media department? Where are you guys? Last seen tweeting around midday about where to hold an open-top bus parade to celebrate a historic Varsity victory. If found, please return both feet to the ground.”

With the victory in the bag, Southampton Netball was still providing quality banter on twitter, as they had been all day:

On the way home from Portsmouth with 5 wins and the hunch back of Notre dayyym pic.twitter.com/DtPNUZi4V1 — SUNC (@SotonUniNetball) March 18, 2017

Hope you enjoyed the day as much as we did!