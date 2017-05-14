Formula E: Buemi Edges out Di Grassi in Monaco

Sebastien Buemi held his composure despite late pressure from Lucas Di Grassi to take victory in the Monaco ePrix and extend his FIA Formula E championship lead over to Brazilian to fifteen points.

Pole-sitter Buemi broke away from the chasing pack during the first stint, but a late resurgence from Di Grassi saw the pair separated by three tenths of a second.

In truth, the Renault e.dams driver had seldom looked challenged around the streets of Monte Carlo as the pair further cemented belief that they will fight exclusively for this year’s crown.

Nick Heidfeld overturned Nelson Piquet Jr. to claim the final spot on the podium for Mahindra, passing the latter in the pit lane during a safety car period after Piquet came together with the Techeetah of Jean-Eric Vergne.

The duo exited the famous chicane side-by-side with Vergne on the outside line, but with Piquet closing the inside, contact was made, with Vergne plowing his front-left into the barrier as he became the race’s only retirement.

In taking third, Heidfeld became the first driver to secure podiums at Monaco in both Formula E and Formula 1.

Sam Bird was another to make contact with the wall at the Swimming Pool complex, overcooking his entry and scraping the rear-left of his DS Virgin along the barrier before pitting. Loic Duval, Jerome D’Ambrosio and Jose Maria Lopez completed those in strife.

Maro Engel emerged victorious from a near dead-heat with Felix Rozenquist at the line, with Daniel Abt, Antonio Felix da Costa and race-winner Buemi’s team-mate Nico Prost rounding out the top ten.

The championship heads next to Paris for it’s sixth round in seven days’ time.

