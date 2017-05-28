F1: Vettel Heads 1-2 as Ferrari Take First Monaco Win Since 2001

Sebastian Vettel extended his Formula 1 World Championship advantage to 25 points on a nightmare weekend for Lewis Hamilton as the German headed a Ferrari 1-2 in Monaco, the team’s first win in the principality since 2001.

A well-executed strategy enabled Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo to take third behind pole-sitter Kimi Raikkonen, with Valterri Bottas and Max Verstappen rounding out the top five.

Hamilton, who suffered setup problems during qualifying and started a lowly 13th after penalties for both McLarens, eventually finished seventh after struggling to make early progress – “our race comes later” was the reassuring call from the Mercedes pit wall.

He was beaten to the punch by Carlos Sainz Jr’s Toro Rosso, with Romain Grosjean, Daniil Kvyat and Sergio Perez completing the top ten.

The decisive move for the race lead, when it came, was courtesy of Ferrari’s pit-stop strategy. Raikkonen, who had made the most of pole position to streak clear into an early advantage, pitted two laps earlier than his team-mate, who subsequently posted the then-fastest lap of the race to claim the lead on pit exit.

In Red Bull attempting to similarly under-cut Valterri Bottas’ Mercedes for third with Max Verstappen, Ricciardo was able to find clear air and use his pace advantage to demote the pair to fourth and fifth respectively, a call Verstappen branded as a “f*cking disaster”.

A long first stint on the ultra-soft tyres for Hamilton saw him surge forward as high as sixth, before pitting for fresh rubber and dropping behind Sainz.

The likely safety car appearance came in the closing stages after Jenson Button – making a one-off return for McLaren-Honda as team-mate Fernando Alonso contests the Indianapolis 500 – collided at Portier with Pascal Wehrlein’s Sauber, the latter coming to rest side-on in the barrier. Wehrlein luckily escaped unharmed, though both retired.

That bunched the field up, but with cars struggling under the sport’s new aerodynamic regulations to pass at close quarters, it became a case of maintaining the status quo at the front, a brief brush against the Sainte Devote barrier the only action as Ricciardo ran close to the limit in defending third.

It proved to be a race of high attrition as Stoffel Vandoorne, Nico Hulkenberg and Marcus Ericcson joined Button and Wehrlein on the sidelines. Sergio Perez set a new race lap record for Force India.

The championship reconvenes next at Montreal in a fortnight, with Vettel and Ferrari now a clear race wins worth of points ahead of Hamilton and Mercedes.

2017 FORMULA 1 MONACO GRAND PRIX – RESULT (78 LAPS):