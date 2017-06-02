Football: Eastleigh FC Set to Face League Opposition in Pre-Season

Eastleigh Football Club will host a quartet of EFL clubs during their pre-season programme as Wimbledon, Newport Country, Sheffield United and newly-crowned League Two champions Portsmouth all make the journey to the Silverlake Stadium in July.

In addition, the Spitfires will also tackle local opposition after bolstering their preparations for another National League season with away matches against Blackfield & Langley, AFC Stoneham and Basingstoke Town.

Wessex Scene understands the club are set to release a ticket bundle for the home pre-season fixtures next week.

Eastleigh have also recently completed the signing of midfielder Danny Hollands from League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra. Hollands, who began his career at Premier League champions Chelsea before enjoying stints at Bournemouth, Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Gillingham and Portsmouth, will head to the Silverlake Stadium on expiry of his current contract.

EASTLEIGH FOOTBALL CLUB – PRE-SEASON FIXTURES: