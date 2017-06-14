Manchester United set to release Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer

Wessex Scene understands Manchester United are set to release popular striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic from upon expiry of his current contract ahead of the summer transfer window.

The move was announced by the Premier League via their annual summary of players being released on free transfers last Friday, June 9th, though neither the club nor the player have passed comment on the matter since.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a distinguished career at some of Europe’s best clubs, including Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, both Milan clubs and Paris St. Germain.

He joined the Red Devils on a one-year contract last summer after leaving PSG as a free agent.

He netted 28 goals in 46 appearances for United, including a brace as they overcame Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium back in February.