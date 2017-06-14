Southampton sack manager Claude Puel after a single season

Southampton Football Club have terminated the contract of Manager Claude Puel with immediate effect, bringing an end to the 55-year old’s tenure after a single Premier League campaign.
The Frenchman arrived from Nice after Ronald Koeman, who guided Saints to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League in 2015-16, departed for Everton.
In contrast, the Reds finished eighth this campaign under Puel, whilst also crashing out of the Europa League in the Group Stage and the FA Cup after a 5-0 home humiliation to Arsenal.
He did, however, give the Saints their first major cup final in 14 years as they lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the EFL Cup at Wembley Stadium in February.
The club says it has begun it’s search for a new Manager heading into the 2017-18 season.
“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect,” read a statement from the club.
“Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year,
“The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure,
“We wish Claude well for the future,
“The search for a new management team is underway. We are confident that we will find the right fit in line with the long term vision of the club.”
Saints get their pre-season campaign underway on domestic shores with an away trip to Brentford on July 22nd.