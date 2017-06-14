Southampton sack manager Claude Puel after a single season

Southampton Football Club have terminated the contract of Manager Claude Puel with immediate effect, bringing an end to the 55-year old’s tenure after a single Premier League campaign.

The Frenchman arrived from Nice after Ronald Koeman, who guided Saints to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League in 2015-16, departed for Everton.

In contrast, the Reds finished eighth this campaign under Puel, whilst also crashing out of the Europa League in the Group Stage and the FA Cup after a 5-0 home humiliation to Arsenal.

He did, however, give the Saints their first major cup final in 14 years as they lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the EFL Cup at Wembley Stadium in February.

The club says it has begun it’s search for a new Manager heading into the 2017-18 season.

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect,” read a statement from the club.