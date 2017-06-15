Everton complete record transfer of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Everton Football Club have completed a record-breaking transfer deal to secure the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The deal, which starts at an initial £25 million but could rise as high as £30 million with add-ons, makes Pickford the most expensive British goalkeeper on record.

Pickford has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park, and will join up with the Toffees after completing his England U-21 duties this summer.

“It’s a great club, a massive club and I think it’s a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do,” said Pickford.

“This is an exciting time for the Club and for me, too, with the ambition being shown. I just want to be the best I can be to help.

“I know Mason (Holgate – his England Under-21 teammate) and a few of the other lads at Everton from younger age groups and the Club’s only going forward, so it’s the best thing I can be doing.

“I remember playing (at Everton) on my first game back from injury last season for Sunderland. When I came out for the second half the fans gave me a clap and applauded then so I can’t wait to get out there on the pitch at Goodison.

“I’ve just got to show people what I can do, keep training and working hard and when it comes to game day, produce what I can do – making match-winning saves, showing what my distribution is like and making the right saves at the right times.”

The move will also give Pickford his first experience of European football via Everton’s Europa League campaign this upcoming season.