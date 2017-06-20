Latest
Credit: Ferrari

Formula 1 unveils first triple-header in provisional 2018 calendar

By on Sport


Formula 1 has provisionally scheduled the first triple-header in the sports history after the calendar for next years World Championship was published by it’s governing body, the FIA, on Monday [19th June].

The calendar, which comprises of 21 races, features the notable return of the French Grand Prix after a ten-year absence, scheduled to take place at Paul Ricard on 24th June. The German Grand Prix also returns to Hockenheim in July.

It also means the race at Paul Ricard backs onto the Austrian and British Grands Prix, scheduled for the 1st  and 8th July respectively – the first time in Formula 1 history that three races have run on consecutive weekends.

The season begins, as is tradition in recent times, at Melbourne’s temporary Albert Park circuit, with the visit to Azerbaijan notably moving forward to April. Sochi (Russia) moves to September, with the season ending on 25th November at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The races in China and Singapore are still subject to confirmation, and the entire calendar remains provisional.

2018 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – PROVISIONAL CALENDAR

Date Event Venue
25th March Australian Grand Prix Albert Park, Melbourne
8th April Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit
15th April Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir International Circuit
29th April Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Street Circuit
13th May Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Catalunya
27th May Monaco Grand Prix Monte Carlo
10th June Canadian Grand Prix Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve
24th June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard
1st July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring
8th July British Grand Prix Silverstone
22nd July German Grand Prix Hockenheimring
29th July Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring
26th August Belgian Grand Prix Circuit Spa-Francorchamps
2nd September Italian Grand Prix Autodromo di Nationale Monza
16th September Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit
30th September Russian Grand Prix Sochi
7th October Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka
21st October United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas
28th October Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
11th November Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos
25th November Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit

