Formula 1 unveils first triple-header in provisional 2018 calendar

Formula 1 has provisionally scheduled the first triple-header in the sports history after the calendar for next years World Championship was published by it’s governing body, the FIA, on Monday [19th June].
The calendar, which comprises of 21 races, features the notable return of the French Grand Prix after a ten-year absence, scheduled to take place at Paul Ricard on 24th June. The German Grand Prix also returns to Hockenheim in July.
It also means the race at Paul Ricard backs onto the Austrian and British Grands Prix, scheduled for the 1st and 8th July respectively – the first time in Formula 1 history that three races have run on consecutive weekends.
The season begins, as is tradition in recent times, at Melbourne’s temporary Albert Park circuit, with the visit to Azerbaijan notably moving forward to April. Sochi (Russia) moves to September, with the season ending on 25th November at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.
The races in China and Singapore are still subject to confirmation, and the entire calendar remains provisional.
2018 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – PROVISIONAL CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|25th March
|Australian Grand Prix
|Albert Park, Melbourne
|8th April
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Shanghai International Circuit
|15th April
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Sakhir International Circuit
|29th April
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku City Street Circuit
|13th May
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Circuit de Catalunya
|27th May
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Monte Carlo
|10th June
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve
|24th June
|French Grand Prix
|Circuit Paul Ricard
|1st July
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|8th July
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone
|22nd July
|German Grand Prix
|Hockenheimring
|29th July
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring
|26th August
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Circuit Spa-Francorchamps
|2nd September
|Italian Grand Prix
|Autodromo di Nationale Monza
|16th September
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|30th September
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi
|7th October
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka
|21st October
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas
|28th October
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|11th November
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|25th November
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit