Formula 1 unveils first triple-header in provisional 2018 calendar

Formula 1 has provisionally scheduled the first triple-header in the sports history after the calendar for next years World Championship was published by it’s governing body, the FIA, on Monday [19th June].

The calendar, which comprises of 21 races, features the notable return of the French Grand Prix after a ten-year absence, scheduled to take place at Paul Ricard on 24th June. The German Grand Prix also returns to Hockenheim in July.

It also means the race at Paul Ricard backs onto the Austrian and British Grands Prix, scheduled for the 1st and 8th July respectively – the first time in Formula 1 history that three races have run on consecutive weekends.

The season begins, as is tradition in recent times, at Melbourne’s temporary Albert Park circuit, with the visit to Azerbaijan notably moving forward to April. Sochi (Russia) moves to September, with the season ending on 25th November at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The races in China and Singapore are still subject to confirmation, and the entire calendar remains provisional.

2018 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – PROVISIONAL CALENDAR