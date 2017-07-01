Football: Winger Mark Yeates Headlines Three Transfers for Eastleigh

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mark Yeates headlines three recent pre-season transfers for local Vanarama National League side Eastleigh.

Yeates, who has enjoyed spells in the Football League with Colchester United, Middlesborough, Watford and Notts County, joined his new team-mates for pre-season training on Thursday [29th June].

The 32-year old winger will wear the number 10 shirt for the forthcoming campaign.

Experienced goalkeeper Ross Flitney and striker Chris Zebrowski have also inked deals to return to the Silverlake Stadium.

Flitney, who has over 190 appearances for the Spitfires to his CV, will undertake a dual role as goalkeeping coach.

The shot-stopper was an instrumental part of the team that won promotion from the National League South after making a permanent move following a loan spell from Gillingham.

Zebrowski, who briefly played for the side in 2013, has signed a one-year deal to bolster Eastleigh’s attacking options, with the option of a further year on his contract.