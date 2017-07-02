Cycling: British Endurance Cyclist to Attempt Around the World Journey

Inspired by Jules Verne’s classic novel, ‘Around the World in 80 Days’, British endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont will today [Sunday 2nd July] attempt to emulate Phileas Fogg – on a bicycle.

Beaumont, who departed Paris at 04:00am this morning, heads first towards Poland and then through to Beijing via Lithuania, Russia and Mongolia before cycling the distance between Perth and Brisbane in Australia.

The third leg of his challenge will see him tackle the distance between Invercargill and Auckland in New Zealand before heading to Anchorage in the USA and down to Halifax in Canada.

His journey concludes with the final leg from Lisbon to Paris, with the aim of returning by Thursday, 21st September.

Beaumont has previously circumnavigated the globe, though his previous effort took 194 days. To successfully complete the challenge, he will be required to cycle for 16 hours a day, which is 240 miles for 75 days. The remaining five days allow for two days contingency and flight time.

“This is my chance to shoot for the stars and take on the ultimate endurance cycling challenge,” explained Beaumont.

“Since I last pedalled around the world nearly ten years ago, there has been a growing desire in me to push the boundaries of what is possible and to retake the circumnavigation World Record at a whole new level.

“I know what I’m getting myself in to, this will be the toughest challenge of my life and will be an immense physical, mental and logistical battle before I reach the finish line.

“I have spent the last three years creating an amazing support team, who are in charge of my nutrition, logistics, navigation and safety, allowing me to purely focus on my performance and being an athlete.

“I don’t think anyone has ever tried to go this fast and this far before and I have been building on my experience as an endurance rider over two decades to prepare for this journey”