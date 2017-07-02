F1: Silverstone Ending British GP Contract Early is “Highly Probable”

A director of the British Drivers’ Racing Club (BRDC), which manages Silverstone, says it is “highly probable” the circuit will activate a clause to end it’s hosting of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix after 2019.

With the contract stipulating an increase of hosting fees on an unsustainable level with each passing year of the agreement until 2027, Silverstone are able to opt out, provided they make a motion to do so before this years race, scheduled for July 16th.

F1’s new owners Liberty Media remain committed to keeping the British event on the calendar, though no guarantee was made as to whether Silverstone would remain the host venue.

No other circuit in the UK currently possesses the facilities to do so without infrastructural improvement.

“It is highly probable we will have to activate the break clause.” Walker told The Mail on Sunday, and has been involved with the talks to potentially renew the contract under revised terms.

The next three events until 2019 will progress as planned unaffected by these developments.