Tennis: Andy Murray Fit to Play at Wimbledon Despite Hip Injury

Andy Murray has confirmed he will be fit to defend his Wimbledon title despite a recent scare over his fitness after suffering a hip injury.

The World No.1, who became the first British player since Fred Perry in 1935 to retain the famous championship by defeating Milos Raonic last year, admitted the problem, which is recurring, had been bothering him in recent weeks.

“It’s felt much better the last few days,” commented Murray.

“I’ve had hip problems since I was very young. Been very sore the last few weeks.

“If I feel like I do today, I’ll be fine to play the tournament. I’ll be fine to play seven matches.”

Murray will begin the defence of his title at the All England Tennis and Lawns Club against Alexander Bublik on Monday.