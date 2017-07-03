Football: Saints Striker Jay Rodriguez Completes West Brom Transfer

Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez has completed a move worth £12 million to join West Bromwich Albion.

The striker, who has 35 goals in 126 appearances to his name, has brought to an end a five-year spell at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Injuries, however, have largely plagued Rodriguez’s tenure on the South Coast, reducing him to a bit-part player. It is understood the move to West Brom will improve the forward’s prospect of playing time as he seeks to reach former heights.

He joined Southampton from home-town club Burnley in 2012 for £7 million, before excelling in his first campaign under Mauricio Pochettino with 17 goals across the Premier League season.

He looked on the verge of a place in England’s 2014 World Cup squad, before tearing a cruciate ligament in a game against Manchester City less than three months prior to the competition.

With Saints bolstering their attacking prospects with Charlie Austin and Manolo Gabbiadini in recent seasons, Rodriguez’s chances of returning to the fold in the same manner looked increasing slim.

In his absence, however, the club also have the talents of Shane Long and recently re-signed forward Sam Gallgher to support their attacking options.