Credit: Matt Morelli

Tennis: Andy Murray Clears Alexander Bublik in Opening Wimbledon Match

Andy Murray made the best possible start to the defence of his Wimbledon title after beating Alexander Bublik in straight sets on Centre Court.

The World No.1, who has come under scrutiny in recent days over a recurring hip injury, defeated the Kazakhstanian player 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in a match disrupted by wet weather.

He will now face Germany’s Dustin Brown in the next round.

The victory was Murray’s first on a grass court this calendar year, and he looked comfortable as he steered himself without any major troubles past the World No.135.

Murray is looking to emulate Fred Perry in winning a hat-trick of Singles’ titles at the All England Tennis and Lawns Club.

