F1: FIA Rules No Further Action Warranted After Vettel Investigation

The Federation Internationale Automobile has concluded no further action is to be taken against Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel after an incident behind the safety car during the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel, following race leader Lewis Hamilton at the restart, made contact with the rear of the Mercedes at Turn 15 before drawing alongside the three-time World Champion and steering right, making wheel-on-wheel contact.

The German was given a ten-second stop/go penalty during the race, demoting him to fifth and spoiling his chances of victory, but the FIA announced it would be investigating whether further reaction was warranted shortly after the event.

Vettel was in Paris to meet the FIA along with Ferrari Team Principal, Maurizio Arrivabene, on Monday.

“Following detailed discussion and further examination of video and data evidence related to the incident, Sebastian Vettel admitted full responsibility,” read a statement from Formula 1’s governing body.

“Sebastian Vettel extended his sincere apologies to the FIA and the wider motorsport family. He additionally committed to devote personal time over the next 12 months to educational activities across a variety of FIA championships and events.

“The FIA notes this commitment, the personal apology made by Sebastian Vettel and his pledge to make that apology public.

“In light of these developments, FIA president Jean Todt decided that on this occasion the matter should be closed.”

The championship resumes in Austria this forthcoming weekend with Vettel atop the points standings by a margin of 12 over Hamilton.