Football: Eastleigh Begin National League Season Away at Bromley

Local side Eastleigh will begin their 2017/18 National League season away at Bromley on August 5th after the fixture list was published this morning [5th July].
The Spitfires will then face FA Cup heroes Sutton United at the Silverlake Stadium on the following Tuesday [8th August] before another home tie against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday 12th August.
In a congested opening month to the new season, Eastleigh will play a total of seven ties with further fixtures against Woking, Leyton Orient, Tranmere and Aldershot Town.
First, however, Richard Hill’s side will face a quartet of Football League sides in pre-season, starting with AFC Wimbledon at home this Saturday.
Further friendlies against Portsmouth, Newport County and Sheffield United will take place at the Silverlake before the new season gets underway.
EASTLEIGH – AUGUST FIXTURES:
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Kick-Off
|5th August 2017
|Bromley vs EASTLEIGH
|Hayes Lane
|15:00
|8th August 2017
|EASTLEIGH vs Sutton United
|Silverlake Stadium
|19:45
|12th August 2017
|EASTLEIGH vs Dag & Red
|Silverlake Stadium
|15:00
|15th August 2017
|Woking vs EASTLEIGH
|Kingfield Stadium
|19:45
|19th August 2017
|EASTLEIGH vs Tranmere Rovers
|Silverlake Stadium
|15:00
|26th August 2017
|Leyton Orient vs EASTLEIGH
|Brisbane Road
|15:00
|28th August 2017
|EASTLEIGH vs Aldershot Town
|Silverlake Stadium
|19:45