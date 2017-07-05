Football: Eastleigh Begin National League Season Away at Bromley

Local side Eastleigh will begin their 2017/18 National League season away at Bromley on August 5th after the fixture list was published this morning [5th July].

The Spitfires will then face FA Cup heroes Sutton United at the Silverlake Stadium on the following Tuesday [8th August] before another home tie against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday 12th August.

In a congested opening month to the new season, Eastleigh will play a total of seven ties with further fixtures against Woking, Leyton Orient, Tranmere and Aldershot Town.

First, however, Richard Hill’s side will face a quartet of Football League sides in pre-season, starting with AFC Wimbledon at home this Saturday.

Further friendlies against Portsmouth, Newport County and Sheffield United will take place at the Silverlake before the new season gets underway.

EASTLEIGH – AUGUST FIXTURES: