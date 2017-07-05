Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Eastleigh FC

Football: Eastleigh Begin National League Season Away at Bromley

0
By on Sport


Local side Eastleigh will begin their 2017/18 National League season away at Bromley on August 5th after the fixture list was published this morning [5th July].

The Spitfires will then face FA Cup heroes Sutton United at the Silverlake Stadium on the following Tuesday [8th August] before another home tie against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday 12th August.

In a congested opening month to the new season, Eastleigh will play a total of seven ties with further fixtures against Woking, Leyton Orient, Tranmere and Aldershot Town.

First, however, Richard Hill’s side will face a quartet of Football League sides in pre-season, starting with AFC Wimbledon at home this Saturday.

Further friendlies against Portsmouth, Newport County and Sheffield United will take place at the Silverlake before the new season gets underway.

EASTLEIGH – AUGUST FIXTURES:

Date Fixture Venue Kick-Off
5th August 2017 Bromley vs EASTLEIGH Hayes Lane 15:00
8th August 2017 EASTLEIGH vs Sutton United Silverlake Stadium 19:45
12th August 2017 EASTLEIGH vs Dag & Red Silverlake Stadium 15:00
15th August 2017 Woking vs EASTLEIGH Kingfield Stadium 19:45
19th August 2017 EASTLEIGH vs Tranmere Rovers Silverlake Stadium 15:00
26th August 2017 Leyton Orient vs EASTLEIGH Brisbane Road 15:00
28th August 2017 EASTLEIGH vs Aldershot Town Silverlake Stadium 19:45

Related posts:

  1. Match Report: Eastleigh FC v Sutton United
  2. Football: Eastleigh FC Set to Face League Opposition in Pre-Season
  3. The FA Cup: Full of Eastleigh Promise?
  4. Southampton sack manager Claude Puel after a single season
  5. Football League No Show
Tags:
avatar

Sport Editor at the Wessex Scene. Often found in the racing paddocks of the UK as a freelance national motorsport journalist or PR. Self-titled comedic genius and notorious lightweight.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply