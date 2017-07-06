Preview: Eastleigh Begin Pre-Season at Home to AFC Wimbledon

Eastleigh Football Club will get their pre-season preparations underway this Saturday [8th July] when they welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Silverlake Stadium.

The Spitfires will face a quartet of Football League outfits as they gear up for another National League season, with Portsmouth, Newport County and Sheffield United all set to face Richard Hill’s side in the coming weeks.

This season will mark Manager Hill’s first full campaign back in charge after the former Northampton, Watford and Oxford midfielder returned to Eastleigh for a second stint at the helm in February.

His squad has been bolstered by the additions of Danny Hollands, Mark Yeates, Sam Wood, Ross Flitney and Chris Zebroski during the summer transfer window.

League One opposition Wimbledon will prove a stern test, with Striker Lyle Taylor one to watch after he netted 14 times in all competitons for the Wombles last season.

Midfielders Andy Barcham and Dean Parrett also possess a notable threat in front of goal, whilst defenders Paul Robinson and captain Barry Fuller look set to provide stability at the back.

It remains unknown as to whether AFC Wimbledon will bring a full-strength side to the Silverlake Stadium for the match, which kicks off at 15:00.