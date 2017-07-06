Tennis: Andy Murray Progresses Past Dustin Brown to Reach Wimbledon Last-32

Andy Murray saw off Germany’s Dustin Brown in straight sets on Centre Court to progress to the last-32 at Wimbledon.

The World No.1 saw off Brown 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in just over ninety minutes to book his place in the next round.

He will now face Fabio Fognini, Italy’s 28th seed, on Friday at the All England Tennis and Lawns Club.

Murray’s progression continues to put to bed suggestions a recurring hip injury could blight his Wimbledon campaign as he looks to defend his title.

“My hip is OK,” Murray told BBC Sport.

“I have moved well in the first couple of matches, it hasn’t affected me. I have been getting good practices in and it feels good. Hopefully it stays that way.

“It’s been a good start, hopefully I can keep it going.”

Elsewhere, victory for Johanna Konta ensured four British players will take to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time since 1997.