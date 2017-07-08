Rugby: British & Irish Lions Draw With All-Blacks to Tie Series

Owen Farrell’s dramatic late penalty earned the British & Irish Lions a draw against the All-Blacks in the Third Test, ensuring the two sides will also end the series level.

The Lions had forced New Zealand to a decider in Auckland after inflicting a first home defeat in 8 years a week previous.

The All Blacks had led 12-6 at half-time, but three penalties from Farrell and an effort from Elliot Daly from within his own half leveled the scores at 12-12 with a quarter of the match remaining.

Beauden Barrett dispatched a late penalty to hand New Zealand the advantage, before Farrell’s winner secured a draw.

The Lions’ performance has been described as ‘a remarkable achievement’, with the All Blacks clear favorites to win before the series’ start.

“For us, to come here to New Zealand against back-to-back world champions and draw a series I think is an unbelievable achievement. This group of players have shown unbelievable character,” said Head Coach, Warren Gaitland.

“We’ll reflect on tonight, given how tough the tour was to come to New Zealand and draw the series you have to be proud of that.

“If you said six weeks ago, come to New Zealand and draw a Test series you would probably take that. We’ve felt as a team we’ve learned a heck of an amount on this Tour.

“We feel we’ve got better as a squad as the Tour has gone on, that’s because we’ve been really tested and pushed by the quality of the opposition we’ve come up against. That’s stood us in good stead.”