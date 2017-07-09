Football: Everton Complete Free Transfer for Wayne Rooney

Everton Football Club have completed the signing of Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney on a free transfer.

Rooney, who left the Toffees for United for a figure of £27 million in 2004, went on to become the Red Devils’ and England’s record leading goalscorers.

In that time, he claimed five Premier League titles and one victory apiece in the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

The deal is almost something of a ‘swap’, as United are close to confirming the signing of Everton forward Romelu Lukaku for a fee of £75 million.

Rooney admitted he was excited about his return and underlined his ambition of bringing success back to Goodison Park.

“It’s a great feeling to be back,” he explained to Everton’s website.

“I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing.

“I’m excited, and I’m excited by the signings that the Club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we’re taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.

“The first game back will be an emotional day for me and I’m looking forward to it. I’m not just coming back because it’s the team I support, the team I grew up playing for – I’m coming back because I feel the Club can move forward and be successful. I want to be part of it. There will be pressure on me to perform, but I’m ready to go. I believe I can help move this club forward and be more successful on the pitch.

“With the new stadium in the pipeline, it’s an exciting time to be an Everton player, to be an Everton fan. It’s on us players to make those times even more exciting by giving them good performances and try to help them be successful and bring trophies to the Club.”

The Blues start the new Premier League season at home to Stoke City on Saturday 12th August.