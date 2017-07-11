F1: Lewis Hamilton Hoping to Use British Grand Prix to Re-invigorate Title Push

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to use next weekend’s British Grand Prix as an opportunity to reinvigorate his Formula 1 World Championship bid after he lost further ground on Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in Austria.

The race at Silverstone marks the halfway point of the 2017 season and, though Hamilton and Vettel have both enjoyed three race victories so far this campaign, consistency has given the latter a 20-point advantage.

Hamilton had looked on the brink of wresting the championship lead three weeks ago in Azerbaijan, but a headrest problem denied him victory before a grid penalty in Spielberg last weekend curtailed any likely chance of victory as he recovered to limit the damage to Vettel’s second place.

Despite the disappointing result, the three-time World Champion paid tribute to his Mercedes’ performance and hopes to use Silverstone as an opportunity to start the second half of the season in better form.

“It’s been a difficult weekend, but I can take heart that I limited the damage to Sebastian in the points and that I went forward through the field,” said Hamilton.

“The car was great today, I could push the entire race on the tyres and I gave it absolutely everything out there. I really don’t think there was much left in the car at the end of the race, but I was probably a bit too kind in my fight with Daniel – and left him too much space.

“I won’t do that again.

“We’ve slipped further behind Sebastian again, but there’s a long way to go. I’ll keep battling and I’ll never give up.

“Valtteri did a great job all weekend and thoroughly deserves the win. He’s just 15 points behind me now and he’s very much in this title fight.

“I’m really looking forward to Silverstone – I’ve got a few days to put this weekend behind me. I can’t wait to see the home crowd again and start with a clean slate. I hope I can use Silverstone as a springboard for the second half of my season.”