Tennis: Andy Murray and Johanna Konta Progress to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Britain’s Andy Murray and Johanna Konta have progressed to the quarter-finals of their respective singles competitions at Wimbledon.

It marks the first time the UK has boasted a last-eight entrant in both categories since 1973.

Murray continued the steady defence of his title at the All England Tennis and Lawns Club by defeating Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-4.

Konta, meanwhile, toppled Paire’s compatriot Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 on Court One.

She will face Romania’s Simona Halep on Tuesday, with Murray set to face American Sam Querrey the following day.

“I thought I played well today, apart from a couple of sloppy service games in the first set,” commented Murray.

“That’s by far the best I have hit it this week. He’s [Paire] not an easy guy to play – tactics aren’t easy against him.

“Two weeks ago I was resting and a bit concerned, it was frustrating. But I have managed it well and have played some good stuff. I’m doing well and hopefully will keep it up.”

“It was such a tough match to play,” admitted Konta.

“She [Garcia] is in impressive form. It’s hard to get any rhythm when she’s serving so well and gets her first strike in.

“I was happy that I was able to get enough returns in that final game. I was trying to stay light on my feet and strong in my body.”