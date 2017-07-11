Tennis: Johanna Konta Through to Wimbledon Semi-Finals

World Number 6, Johanna Konta, has made it through to the semi-finals of the Ladies singles of the Wimbledon championship, becoming only the second British female to achieve the feat.

The 26-year-old beat the odds and claimed a hard-earned 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory over the World No.2, Simona Halep.

Keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, Konta managed to defeat the Romanian, becoming the first British woman to match the efforts of Virginia Wade 39 years ago.

She lost the first set in a tie-break before winning the second in similar fashion, eventually seeing off her rival in the decider in front of a raucous crowd.

Henman Hill was packed with people watching the match eagerly, despite the rain, all wanting to support the Brit. There were also lots of famous faces watching with their fingers-crossed for her today.

Konta will face former champion Venus Williams in the semi-finals tomorrow at the All England Tennis and Lawns Club.

Elsewhere, Jamie Murray is through to the next round in the Mixed Doubles and Andy Murray will face American Sam Querrey tomorrow.