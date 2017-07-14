Preview: Eastleigh Continue Pre-Season Preparations Away at Didcot Town

Eastleigh Football Club continue their preparations for the 2017/18 National League season tomorrow [15th July] as they make the journey to face Southern League side Didcot Town.

The Spitfires made the perfect start to their pre-season programme on Tuesday night after dispatching Basingstoke Town 4-0 at the Cramrose courtesy of a Ross Stearn double and a goal apiece from Craig McAllister and James Constable.

Richard Hill’s squad had been due to face League Two champions Portsmouth at the Silverlake Stadium tomorrow, but the fixture was cancelled to allow Eastleigh’s freshly-laden turf to bed in before the new campaign.

When the sides last met in pre-season back in 2014, a trio of second-half goals handed Eastleigh the spoils at Loop Meadow.

With the Spitfires currently two tiers of the English Football Pyramid above their opponents tomorrow, victory is expected, but Eastleigh will be wary of Didcot’s capabilities at either end of the field, including former Swindon Town goalkeeper Leigh Bedwell.

Tickets are available for travelling supporters on the gate at Loop Meadow tomorrow, priced at £5 each, with concessions available at a reduced rate of £3.

Wessex Scene will be making the trip to bring you the latest news, insights and updates from the match, as well as a full report and reaction afterwards.