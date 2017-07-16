F1 Live: 2017 British Grand Prix

Wessex Scene’s Sport Editor, Damian Meaden, brings you the latest updates, information and social media reaction from the 2017 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Home favourite and three-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position alongside Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, and will be looking to win a fourth consecutive race at the Northamptonshire circuit, equalling Jim Clark’s record of five victories in the UK.
The race is due to start at 13:00 BST, and live coverage is available on free-to-view television via Channel 4.
Live text updates will begin at 12:30.
As the champagne showers spray on the podium at Silverstone, that concludes our live coverage of the 2017 British Grand Prix. Hopefully you’ve enjoyed it, head over to our Sport section shortly for a full report!
As thousands of fans flock onto the circuit in front of the podium to chants of ‘Lewis! Lewis! Lewis!’, the man himself throws the iconic golden trophy high into the air, grinning from ear to ear!
Raikkonen looks rather sorry for himself in the ‘cool-down room’ before the podium, whilst Hamilton and Bottas congratulate eachother on another job well done for Mercedes.
He leaps in delight into the arms of his Mercedes mechanics as Bottas pulls up having completed a superb recovery from ninth to second. Raikkonen is a little more muted in third, but it could have been a little bit more.
“What can I say about these fans, we have the best fans, thank you to everyone who turned up – I SEE YOU!” Hamilton laughs down the radio as he rolls back into the pit lane and leaps triumphantly from his Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton drives slowly on his victory lap, soaking in every drop of adulation from the home crowd here at Silverstone. He’s earned that, fair and square – and he DID set the fastest lap to earn the fifth ‘Grand Slam’ of his career!
It’s a superb 1-2 finish for Mercedes, just six miles away from their HQ in Brackley. What an afternoon, what a fantastic advert for Formula 1.
Crucially, Sebastian Vettel finishes seventh, and that means at the halfway point of the season his lead in the world championship has been cut to ONE POINT.
Max Verstappen takes fourth, Nico Hulkenberg holds on ahead of Ricciardo to take fifth and sixth respectively.
“Fantastic job guys, FANTASTIC JOB! All weekend, great driving by Valtteri, I’m so happy for everyone – thank you!” exclaims Hamilton over the radio to Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas finishes second, with Kimi Raikkonen eventually classified third!
CHEQUERED FLAG: LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX FOR A RECORD EQUALLING FIFTH TIME!
Lap 51/51: Vettel pits – but this is a disaster!
FINAL LAP: Lewis Hamilton starts the last lap of the British Grand Prix in the lead – but it’s all happening behind!
Lap 50/51: PUNCTURE: Sebastian Vettel also has a puncture! Kimi Raikkonen is back on the podium! Incredible – WHAT WILL THIS DO TO THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS?
Lap 50/51: Max Verstappen has been called in to pit by Red Bull as well! He won’t lose any positions, but it means he won’t seize fourth from Raikkonen.
Lap 50/51: Raikkonen is forced to pit! That promotes Vettel back onto the podium. Disaster for the Finn after such a controlled performance.
Lap 49/51: PUNCTURE – Raikkonen’s left-front tyre has an issue – Valtteri Bottas claims second heading onto the Hangar Straight! Will he even finish on the podium?
Lap 49/51: Hamilton has upped his pace – he doesn’t need to, but the three-time World Champion wants the honour of being on pole position, leading every lap of the Grand Prix AND setting the fastest lap.
Lap 47/51: Now Raikkonen gets frustrated at Ferrari over the radio for incorrect numbers on his pit board.
Lap 47/51: At this rate, Bottas and Raikkonen WILL be racing at the end of the Grand Prix! Fantastic!
Lap 46/51: Valtteri Bottas sets a new race lap record of 1:31.007s as he looks to claim that second place from Kimi Raikkonen…
Lap 45/51: To which Red Bull head to Max Verstappen’s radio and notify him Vettel ahead is struggling! “I’ll keep you posted on his lap times” instructs his engineer.
Lap 45/51: Vettel rather melodramatically suggests to Ferrari on the radio that his front tyres have been blistering for 20 laps. He’s going to finish no higher than fourth, barring any incidents ahead.
Lap 44/51: Now the Finn instructs Mercedes on the radio that he wants “minimal talking” on the radio as he seeks to close the 7.7 second gap to Raikkonen in second using his tyre advantage in the closing laps.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Lest we forget, Bottas’ victory in Austria made him the third likely championship contender – so that move on Vettel is essential in terms of the points!
Lap 43/51: Valtteri Bottas takes the final podium slot from Vettel on the outside at the end of the Hangar Straight!
Lap 43/51: Bottas flies to the outside of Vettel at Stowe – the Ferrari forces him slightly off-road on the exit of the corner before locking up into the final chicane. He keeps the advantage though.
Lap 42/51: Max Verstappen reporting to Red Bull that his front-left tyre has “given up” in terms of performance.
Lap 41/51: With ten laps remaining of the British Grand Prix, the top ten stands:
1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) +12.9s
3. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
6. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
7. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
8. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
9. Sergio Perez (Force India)
10. Felipe Massa (Williams)
Lap 39/51: Bottas has closed to within 2.6 seconds of Vettel, meanwhile Ricciardo has taken 0.8 secs out of Hulkenberg on that lap.
Lap 38/51: “These tyres are blistered!” reports Hamilton – with a downturn in performance, Raikkonen could close the gap further on the race lead, though the problem genuinely shouldn’t make the Mercedes lose a huge amount of performance.
Lap 37/51: At the current rate of progression, Bottas is going to challenge Vettel for third with about ten laps left to run. Raikkonen is making small gains into Hamilton’s lead, but nothing to write home about.
Lap 36/51: And what of race leader, Lewis Hamilton? He’s 12.5 seconds clear of Raikkonen at the front and easing his way towards a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix victory at Silverstone.
Lap 36/51: Ricciardo’s progress is meteoric at the moment! He’s up past Magnussen’s Haas for seventh.
Lap 35/51: Ricciardo takes both Force India cars in one lap as he claims eighth on the inside of Stowe past Ocon.
Lap 35/51: Ricciardo steers around the outside of Perez into Brooklands to seize ninth.
Lap 34/51: Another nightmare for McLaren-Honda as Fernando Alonso is forced to retire AGAIN.
Lap 33/51: Okay, with less than twenty laps left of the British Grand Prix, here’s the top ten!
1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) +13.8s
3. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
6. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
7. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
8. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
9. Sergio Perez (Force India)
10. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
Lap 32/51: The stop is ‘slick’ – no pun intended, the Finn rejoins fourth and 5.7 seconds behind the Ferrari. He has the lapped Sauber of Wehrlein to navigate first before he can challenge the German.
Lap 32/51: Here we go – Bottas is in the pit lane. He’ll likely come out behind Vettel but equipped with the faster super-soft tyres he’ll be well-placed to challenge for third.
Lap 29/51: I don’t like the look of those black clouds floating ominously over the circuit.
Lap 29/51: We all stand corrected, as Kvyat stops at his pit box, the car is examined, and Toro Rosso send him back out on circuit! Clearly the car isn’t as crippled as Kvyat suspected.
Lap 28/51: Kvyat’s miserable afternoon finally concludes as he retires, reporting front suspension damage on the Toro Rosso.
Lap 28/51: Hamilton sets ANOTHER lap record – 1:31.5! Raikkonen, meanwhile, reports something in the cockpit of his Ferrari is hitting against his leg.
Lap 27/51: And, as if to answer that very question, Mercedes call Hamilton on the radio and instruct him to let Bottas past if he can’t pull away from him in front.
“I’ll take him along with me.” is Hamilton’s diplomatic response. Good teamwork from the Silver Arrows.
Lap 26/51: The interesting point here is whether Mercedes ask Hamilton to release Bottas into clean air, given his race is further behind – or whether simply following Hamilton and getting a tow will be enough to increase the Finn’s pace.
Lap 25/51: Lewis Hamilton pits from the lead! He sheds his super-softs for the more durable soft tyre – 2.3 seconds and he’s back on his way – and keeps the lead by a few car lengths from Bottas – who still needs to pit.
Lap 25/51: Kimi Raikkonen pits and rejoins third behind Bottas’ Mercedes – a second place finish would certainly be a good response to recent comments (even from within Ferrari) that the 37-year old, 2007 World Champion is probably a little past his sell-by date in Formula 1.
Lap 25/51: Vettel’s pace has quickened – he’s obviously got the Wessex Scene live blog available on the dash of his Ferrari.
Or they’ve told him on the radio that Bottas is blisteringly fast. Could be either.
Lap 24/51: Valtteri Bottas is told by Mercedes that it’s a “critical stage, anything you can do will benefit us later”. This is where the real battle for third on the road currently is.
Lap 23/51: Max Verstappen also gets by Hulkenberg at Club for fifth, whilst team-mate Ricciardo does get past Vandoorne for eighth moments later.
Lap 22/51: Stoffel Vandoorne is doing an excellent job for McLaren-Honda in eighth, but has the Red Bull of Ricciardo filling his mirrors…
Lap 22/51: Vettel reclaims fourth from Hulkenberg’s Renault, which is yet to pit.
Lap 21/51: It’s certainly looking positive for Mercedes. Hamilton sets another lap record of 1:32.2 to extend his lead over Raikkonen, whilst Bottas in clean air is third and looking to leapfrog Vettel and Verstappen after his stop by staying out longer.
Lap 20/51: Max Verstappen pits – but it’s a slow stop for the Red Bull! Vettel seizes fifth on the road, but third overall taking the fact Bottas/Hulkenberg ahead still need to pit.
I’ll drop you an update on the top ten standings shortly after the first round of stops!
Lap 19/51: The German, incidentally, rejoins 6th behind Hulkenberg’s Renault.
Lap 19/51: Sebastian Vettel pits in an attempt to take fresh tyres early and get out from behind Verstappen’s Red Bull. It’s a clean stop – but will he be able to under-cut the Dutchman?
Lap 18/51: Ricciardo is closing on Massa for the final points paying position in 10th.
Lap 17/51: Daniil Kvyat reports over the radio that there is “light drizzle at Turn 7”. We didn’t need the rain for intrigue this afternoon – but we’ll take it!
Lap 16/51: Hamilton’s gap to Raikkonen is fluctuating around the 4 second mark – if he can extend his gap over Bottas by another two seconds to 18, he can afford to pit and have his team-mate behind as a rear-gunner of sorts.
Lap 16/51: Max Verstappen has now crucially extended his gap over Vettel to 1.1 seconds, taking him out of the Ferrari’s DRS range. He’s moderately safe – for now.
Lap 15/51: Bottas has now closed to within one second of the Verstappen/Vettel scrap for third – this could force the strategic hands of either team, with the Mercedes clearly faster at this stage in the race.
Lap 14/51: Daniel Ricciardo is up into 11th after dispatching both the Williams of Stroll and Grosjean’s Haas in the last few laps. Points are within his grasp already.
Replays show Vettel waving his hand in frustration as Verstappen closes off his line into the chicane on that lap – but he did the exact same thing as Stowe the corner before. Talk about double standards.
Lap 14/51: “So, he wants to play bumper cars, does he?” Verstappen comments dryly on the radio to Red Bull.
Lap 13/51: Fantastic dice between Verstappen and Vettel into Club – the Dutchman covered the inside line but Vettel found extra room to throw it up the inside. The two then went wide through Stowe before Verstappen held the line into the final chicane and ran the Ferrari out of road.
The Ferrari is still just 0.5 seconds behind though.
Lap 12/51: The gap between Verstappen and Vettel is down to just under half a second – with DRS enabled we could be set for a change in third position before too long.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, sets the fastest lap of the race, a 1:32.8 – by the FIA records, that’s a new race lap record.
Lap 12/51: Daniel Ricciardo’s second attempt at a comeback drive is going well – he’s just relieved Alonso of 13th at the end of Hangar Straight.
Lap 12/51: Hamilton’s advantage at the front is up to 2.640 seconds.
Lap 11/51: It’ll be interesting to see if Vettel pits early in an attempt to under-cut those in front – Bottas behind is demonstrating the pace of the soft tyre.
Lap 10/51: So, with a fifth of the race under our belts, the top ten currently looks like this;
1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
6. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
7. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
8. Sergio Perez (Force India)
9. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)
10. Felipe Massa (Williams)
Lap 9/51: PENALTY – Daniil Kvyat has been awarded a drive-through penalty by the stewards for rejoining the circuit in an unsafe manner as he collided with team-mate Sainz Jr. I did say it could get worse..
Lap 8/51: Toro Rosso confirm to Kvyat over the radio that his car has minor floor damage, and remind him to take care.
Lap 7/51: Valtteri Bottas continues his resurgence, taking to the inside of Club corner to relieve Hulkenberg of fifth. He could yet make Vettel’s afternoon considerably more irritating..
Lap 7/51: Both Hamilton and Raikkonen at the front are reporting minor problems across the radio to Mercedes/Ferrari respectively. Neither are race-changing issues though; in fact, Hamilton pulled out another 0.6 seconds on Raikkonen last time around.
Lap 5/51: Fernando Alonso has made a strong start, up from last on the grid to an (un)lucky 13th in the McLaren-Honda. Bottas makes a move on Ocon for sixth.
Lap 5/51: Replays showing Daniel Ricciardo was forced wide into the gravel at Luffield on the restart – should probably cover the inside line into the long right-hander in future…
CHAMPIONSHIP: As it stands, Lewis Hamilton would thin Vettel’s championship advantage to a mere 7 points, with the German currently stuck in fourth behind Verstappen. Long way to go yet though…
RESTART: Hamilton times his moment to perfection and streaks a few car lengths clear of Raikkonen, similarly Verstappen holds on from Vettel.
Lap 4/51: Safety car is IN this lap. Lewis Hamilton gets ready to dictate the pace and get the British Grand Prix back underway…
Lap 4/51: Confirmation that the collision between Kvyat and Sainz is under investigation by the stewards. This could get worse for the sole remaining Toro Rosso in this race.
Lap 4/51: Let’s check on the progress of Bottas and Ricciardo, both out of place on the grid after a penalty and mechanical problem apiece in qualifying.
Bottas has managed to rise two position in the Mercedes to seventh, whilst Ricciardo is up five into 14th.
After watching a replay of the start, I can verify that Max Verstappen is a remarkable talent and sure-fire Formula 1 champion in waiting. Absolute meteoric driving in the Red Bull. That gives me an idea for a feature.
Lap 2/51 – The pit lane has already seen some action, as Pascal Wehrlein pits for medium tyres in the Sauber and Kvyat returns to have his battle-scarred Toro Rosso checked over before going on his way.
Lap 2/51 – So we have the safety car out on circuit to neutralise this race whilst the marshals set to work about clearing the circuit, and Lewis Hamilton’s early advantage is wiped out.
OUT: Contact between the two Scuderia Toro Rosso cars at Beckett’s – Kvyat runs across the kerb and crashes into Sainz Jr. Safety car deployed, and Sainz retires from this race.
Lap 1/51 – Fantastic dicing too between Ocon’s Force India and Hulkenberg’s Renault for 5th.
LIGHTS OUT: Kimi Raikkonen makes the best start – but Lewis Hamilton cuts across heading into Abbey and retains the lead! Max Verstappen, meanwhile, scythes his way past Sebastian Vettel into third!
Okay, let’s try this again! If everyone would mind keeping their cars in one bit until we get this race underway, that’d be grand. Hamilton heads back round and slots his Mercedes W08 into pole position. Raikkonen alongside, Vettel behind…
START ABORTED: Another formation lap has been called by the FIA in order to clear Palmer’s stranded Renault from the circuit. Max Verstappen was pretty slow getting away second-time around though..
The final few cars slot into position….
And ALREADY there’s an issue for British driver Jolyon Palmer, who reports to Renault over the radio he has a ‘BBY failure’ (that’s brake-by-wire, and is related to the car’s hydraulics, for the technophobes among you). He’s out.
GREEN FLAG: …. as Lewis Hamilton leads the field away on their formation lap! We are roughly two minutes away from those five lights extinguising, as 52 laps lie in prospect ahead of us today…
It’s the 3.6 mile, 18-corner International circuit configuration here at Silverstone that awaits the drivers…
Over 100,000 spectators have packed into the Silverstone crowd for this one, with the British GP still one of the best-attended races on the Formula 1 calendar. Three minutes to go.
The grid has been cleared of VIPs and non-essential team personnel. This is where the fun begins…
And what of Nico Hulkenberg? Very impressive from the Renault driver, he starts fifth. If he finishes there, I’ll be as much impressed and surprised. Thoroughly decent driver, thoroughly average car as the team incrementally works it’s way back to the front.
If you want a prediction from me on this one, it’s Lewis Hamilton’s to lose. Blistering pace in qualifying that his closest rivals could only dream of matching, and with the home crowd behind him I’m expecting his Mercedes W08 to disappear up the road.
Second could be interesting though! Raikkonen might be forced to play the team game and help Vettel reduce any potential points damage should Hamilton win, but Verstappen and the charging Bottas/Ricciardo from further back might prove a head-ache.
With singer Emily Hill having finished her performance of the national anthem to air horns and cheers from the crowd, final preparations are under way here on the grid at Silverstone…
Of course, Lewis Hamilton isn’t the only British driver on the grid this season, and Jolyon Palmer will be looking to score his first points of the season from 11th.
He was desperately unlucky not to snatch the last point in Austria last weekend, so it would be a welcome result in front of his home crowd – though at one of the few circuits not owned by his father’s MSV group…
The 20-strong field are slowly filtering through into their grid spaces with a little under twenty minutes until lights out.
Just a reminder that you can watch live coverage of the race on free-to-view television via Channel 4, or behind a paywall on Sky Sports F1.
Or you can stick here with me as I attempt to be better than the pair of them.
So, with 25 minutes until the start, here’s how the top ten will line up this afternoon;
1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
3. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
5. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
6. Sergio Perez (Force India)
7. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
8. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)
9. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
10. Romain Grosjean (Haas)
The Northamptonshire skies are overcast over Silverstone this afternoon, but rain is not currently expected to trouble the race.
Good afternoon, and welcome to Wessex Scene’s live text commentary of the 2017 British Grand Prix, live from Silverstone!
Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position alongside Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, and with title rival Sebastian Vettel behind this could be crucial as he looks to reduce the German’s 20-point lead in the World Championship.
But, as I leave you for the time being, note this – Lewis Hamilton heads into the second half of the season not just as a record-equaling British Grand Prix winner, but as a firm championship contender.