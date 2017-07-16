F1 Live: 2017 British Grand Prix

Wessex Scene’s Sport Editor, Damian Meaden, brings you the latest updates, information and social media reaction from the 2017 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Home favourite and three-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position alongside Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, and will be looking to win a fourth consecutive race at the Northamptonshire circuit, equalling Jim Clark’s record of five victories in the UK.

The race is due to start at 13:00 BST, and live coverage is available on free-to-view television via Channel 4.

Live text updates will begin at 12:30.