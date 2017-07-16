Formula E: Sam Bird Sweeps to New York Double

Sam Bird claimed a clean sweep of the honours in New York as he took victory in the second Formula E race of the weekend in the American metropolis.

The DS Virgin pilot initially surrendered the lead to Mahindra’s Felix Rosenqvist at the first corner, but the Brit held on and reclaimed the lead after a full-course yellow period at a quarter distance.

His lead was briefly threatened after a second suspension period to recover team-mate Alex Lynn’s stranded machine from the street circuit, but once safely through the pit lane and back out, he began to build an unassailable advantage he would see through to the chequered flag.

Rosenqvist’s Mahindra team-mate Nick Heidfeld cemented the Indian outfits pace with third ahead of Renault e.dams rookie Pierre Gasly, who bizarrely crashed across the line in a half-attempt to usurp the German for the final podium slot.

Lucas Di Grassi closed to within ten points of Sebastian Buemi’s championship lead with fifth as his title rival’s absence as Buemi tackles the Nurburgring in the WEC for Toyota.

Nico Prost, Tom Dillman, Jean-Eric Vergne, Jerome D’Ambrosio and Stephane Sarrazin completed the points-paying positions.

The championship concludes it’s third season in Montreal in a fortnight’s time.

More to follow.