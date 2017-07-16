Tennis: Shock As Garbiñe Muguruza Conquers Venus Williams In Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final

Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza, 23, has won her first Wimbledon title beating 10th seed Venus Williams, 37, in straight sets.

Muguruza denied Williams her first major title in nine years, which would have made her not only the oldest female to win the Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final but the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era ever. It is Muguruza’s second Grand Slam title after beating Selena Williams in 2016, at the French Open.

The 14th seed won 7-5, 6-0 on Centre Court in only one hour and 17 minutes with the second set lasting only 26 minutes.

Going into the Women’s Singles Final, everyone had a clear script for the match ahead. Williams, 10th seed was going to win and Garbiñe Muguruza, the 14th seed, was going to make it a 3 set fight. However, after Williams lost the first set after two opportunities to win set point, she did not win another game for the entire match.

Post match, the 14th seeded Spaniard said: “I grew up watching [Venus] play, so it’s incredible to play the final [against her]. [The nerves] are inside, of course I was nervous. It was very tough [the first set], we both had chances. Two years ago I lost to Serena in the final and she told me one day I’d win.”

Williams simply congratulated Muguruza saying: “Congratulations Garbiñe, amazing, I know how hard you work. Well done today, beautiful.”

Despite having the feeling the Williams’ largely gave up in the second set, nothing should be taken away from the triumph of Muguruza who has proven herself to be an exquisite tennis player who both creative and powerful with every shot. Only 23 years old, I know we will be seeing a lot more from this very talented Wimbledon champion.