Football: Blackfield & Langley 0-4 Eastleigh

Eastleigh continued their strong start to pre-season with a comfortable 4-0 victory against local side Blackfield and Langley at Gang Warily Recreation Centre this evening.

A double for Paul McCallum and a goal apiece for winger Mark Yeates and striker Craig McAllister secured the Spitfires third victory on the road so far in July ahead of the new National League season.

After an early chance for Yeates went begging, he made no mistake from Ayo Obileye’s cross to fire in a header and opening the scoring for the visitors twenty minutes from the break.

The Spitfires doubled their advantage less than ten minutes later as Ross Stearn delivered a corner in towards Craig McAllister and the forward made no mistake to rise highest and find the net.

McAllister then made way for McCallum at the half-time break, and it took the latter just six minutes to find the target with a side volley at the back post to make the score 3-0.

Eastleigh completed the rout as McCallum disptached a spot-kick ten minutes from time.

Richard Hill’s side travel next to face Hampshire side Alton on Friday 21st July.