Football: Eastleigh Add to Defensive Ranks with Boyce Signing

Eastleigh Football Club have bolstered their defence ahead of the new National League campaign with the signing of experienced defender Andrew Boyce.

The 27-year old, who can play either as a centre-half or right-back, joins from EFL League 2 outfit Grimsby Town, having made 25 appearances for the club across three spells.

His career has also included stints at Lincoln City, Scunthorpe United and Notts County among others.

Boyce has been handed the No.22 shirt, and linked up with his new team-mates to begin pre-season training yesterday [17th July].

The transfer has yet to be approved by the Football Association.

Eastleigh will continue their pre-season fixtures away to local side Blackfield & Langley tonight.