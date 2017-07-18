Preview: Eastleigh Continue Pre-Season Away at Blackfield & Langley

Eastleigh Football Club will look to secure a third pre-season victory in succession as they travel to Wessex Football League side Blackfield and Langley this evening, with kick off at 7:00pm.

The Spitfires cemented their early form as they prepare for the 2017/18 National League season with a narrow 1-0 victory away at Didcot Town last weekend, courtesy of Danny Hollands’ first-half strike.

Blackfield & Langley are based in the village of Blackfield on the opposite side of the River Solent, and under the tenure of Manager Glenn Howes finished fourth in the Wessex League last campaign.

They play their home matches at Gang Warily Recreation Centre, and tickets are available on the gate tonight for £3.

Richard Hill is expected to bring a strong side as he continues to assess his side ahead of their opening National League match against Bromley on August 5th – including trialists Tom Leggett, formerly of Southampton and Aston Villa at youth level, Stoke City graduate Harvey Read and former Scunthorpe player Dominic Vose.

The away are expected to win comfortably this evening as they put in the yards ahead of another away trip to Alton on Friday 21st.