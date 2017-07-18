Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Andrew Ormerod

Preview: Eastleigh Continue Pre-Season Away at Blackfield & Langley

0
By on Sport


Eastleigh Football Club will look to secure a third pre-season victory in succession as they travel to Wessex Football League side Blackfield and Langley this evening, with kick off at 7:00pm.

The Spitfires cemented their early form as they prepare for the 2017/18 National League season with a narrow 1-0 victory away at Didcot Town last weekend, courtesy of Danny Hollands’ first-half strike.

Blackfield & Langley are based in the village of Blackfield on the opposite side of the River Solent, and under the tenure of Manager Glenn Howes finished fourth in the Wessex League last campaign.

They play their home matches at Gang Warily Recreation Centre, and tickets are available on the gate tonight for £3.

Richard Hill is expected to bring a strong side as he continues to assess his side ahead of their opening National League match against Bromley on August 5th – including trialists Tom Leggett, formerly of Southampton and Aston Villa at youth level, Stoke City graduate Harvey Read and former Scunthorpe player Dominic Vose.

The away are expected to win comfortably this evening as they put in the yards ahead of another away trip to Alton on Friday 21st.

Related posts:

  1. Football: Eastleigh FC Set to Face League Opposition in Pre-Season
  2. Football: Eastleigh Add to Defensive Ranks with Boyce Signing
  3. Football: Didcot Town 0-1 Eastleigh
  4. Preview: Eastleigh Continue Pre-Season Preparations Away at Didcot Town
  5. Preview: Eastleigh Begin Pre-Season at Home to AFC Wimbledon
Tags:
avatar

Sport Editor at the Wessex Scene. Often found in the racing paddocks of the UK as a freelance national motorsport journalist or PR. Self-titled comedic genius, notorious wearer of Union-branded clothing.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply