Credit: Eastleigh FC

Football: Eastleigh to Face Bournemouth XI Next Tuesday

Eastleigh Football Club have confirmed they will face an AFC Bournemouth XI at the Silverlake Stadium next Tuesday [25th July], with kick-off at 19:00.

The Spitfires have enjoyed three successive away victories on the road in pre-season thus far with triumphs at Basingstoke Town, Didcot Town and a 4-0 rout at Blackfield and Langley last night.

Manager Richard Hill feels another fixture against league opposition will prove beneficial to his side as they prepare for the 2017/18 National League campaign.

Tickets are available at £5 for adults, and £3 for concessions.

