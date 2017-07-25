Preview: Eastleigh Welcome Bournemouth XI to Silverlake as Pre-Season Nears End

Eastleigh Football Club will host Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth’s Under-21s side at the Silverlake Stadium this evening [25th July].

The Spitfires will be hoping to put on a repeat display of their 9-0 demolition against Alton FC on Friday evening, with Paul McCallum firing in four goals amid strikes from Craig McAllister, Michael Green, Ross Stearn, Ayo Obileye and James Constable.

The Silverlake Stadium’s newly-laid pitch surface will see it’s first competitive action this evening.

Visitors Bournemouth currently play their games in the third tier of the reserve footballing pyramid, the Central League.

Tonight’s squad is expected to be comprised of scholars and reserve team players, but will still provide a stern test for Eastleigh before the latter face Sheffield United at home next Friday.

Kick-off is at 19:00.