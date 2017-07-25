Tour De France 2017: Chris Froome Victorious Again

Team Sky’s Chris Froome OBE has won the Tour de France for a fourth time.

Matching the yellow leaders jersey, the defending champion won his fourth crown riding in on a bike to match.

With a 54 second gap between Froome and second place Rigoberto Uran overall, this win was the smallest of the four for the Kenyan-born British rider.

This was the third year running that the Team Sky rider was victorious, with his first win coming in 2013, a year after former teammate Bradley Wiggins paved the way for British dominance in the event.

After the traditional parade to the finish on the Champs-Elysses , Froome can celebrate his fourth Tour title, leaving him one short of the record jointly held by four all-time cycling greats – Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain.

“Tactically, he has raced brilliantly,” said Sky team principal Sir Dave Brailsford. “He looks assured on every terrain. Coming into this race, he knew it would be the toughest for him to win, and it has proved to be the case if we go by the time gaps. I think it’s probably his best win.

On stage 15, a broken spoke threatened to derail his race, but after a quick wheel change, courtesy of Michal Kwiatkowski, Froome paced his way back to the pack on the steep inclines of the Col de Peyra Taillade and saved his jersey.

“If I didn’t get back in I wouldn’t expect to have been in yellow anymore,” Froome said. “I had to get back by the top of that climb or it was game over for me.”

He crashed on stage two, had to dodge a stray parasol on stage six, and went off the road on stage eight.

The biggest crisis came on stage 12 to Peyragudes, where he looked beaten at the foot of the steep airstrip and lost the yellow jersey to Fabio Aru.

It only took him 48 hours to regain the yellow jersey and from that point onward, Froome was in it for the long haul.

All in all, another exciting Tour de France for Britain and for Team Sky and of course one of the now greatest cyclists in history Chris Froome.