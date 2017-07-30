F1: Sebastian Vettel heads Ferrari 1-2 in Hungarian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel delivered the perfect response to Lewis Hamilton’s Silverstone triumph as he led home Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen to win the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The victory marked the Scuderia’s first 1-2 finish at the Hungaroring since Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello achieved the feat in 2004.

Lewis Hamilton had run in the final podium slot until the final corner, at which point he duly allowed fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas into third after the Finn had released him earlier in the race to challenge the Ferrari pair.

Max Verstappen – who wiped out team-mate Daniel Ricciardo on the opening lap after under-steering into the radiator of the sister Red Bull at Turn 3 – finished fifth via a ten-second stop and go penalty.

Fernando Alonso claimed his and McLaren-Honda’s best finish of the season in sixth, fending off a boisterous Carlos Sainz for Toro Rosso in seventh.

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon continued their strong points-scoring form for Force India in eighth and ninth, with Stoffel Vandoorne rounding out the top ten for McLaren.

The championship takes an extended break after departing the Hungaroring, before reconvening at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps on August 27th to begin the second half of the season, with the duel between Vettel, Hamilton and Bottas finely poised with ten races remaining.

FORMULA 1 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX – RESULT (70 LAPS):