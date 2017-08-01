Preview: Premier League season begins in action-packed August for Sport

Hidden within the English spoken word is a question as old as time itself, a sentence upon which relationships have been forged and broken, strained and mended, on which opinions divide and social lives depend – ‘do you like football?’

August signals the dawn of the new football season, with both Premier League (August 12th) and EFL action (5th August) set to return to our screens, stadia and pubs for the next nine months.

On a localised scale, Eastleigh Football Club will begin their National League campaign away at Bromley on August 5th, before welcoming FA Cup stars Sutton United to the Silverlake Stadium for their first home clash the following Tuesday.

Formula 1 returns from the summer break at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium on the final weekend of the month, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel looking to maintain his 14-point advantage over Britain’s Lewis Hamilton as the three-time World Champion continues his fightback for Mercedes.

England will begin their Test Series’ matches against the West Indies, starting at Edgbaston on 17th August, with a further match at Headingly the following week.

Rugby Union returns with the Challenge Cup Final taking place at Wembley Stadium on 26th August.

The Mens’ and Women’s EuroHockey Championships are hosted by Netherlands between 19-27 August, whilst the Badminton World Championships visit Glasgow.

In Athletics, London hosts the World Championships between the 4th and 13th of the month, along with the Birmingham Diamond League Athletics contest a week afterwards.

Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor’s fight headlines the Boxing action, whilst Silverstone will also host another high-profile international motorsport event as MotoGP heads to domestic shores for the British Gran Prix.

The US Open and PGA Championship round out the action in Tennis and Golf.