Football: Bromley 0-0 Eastleigh

Eastleigh Football Club began their National League season with a hard-fought goalless draw away at Bromley.

The Spitfires made the better start to an open game, winger Mark Yeates firing an ambitious volley over the crossbar in the opening five minutes.

The away side continued to pile on the pressure before half-time, but Reda Johnson’s header against the bar is the closest Eastleigh came to breaking the deadlock.

Bromley came out after the break in rainy conditions and began to gain control of possession, which soon manifested itself in the form of chances for the home side.

A mistake from centre-back Johnson allows Bromley’s Louis Dennis to break clear, but he was unable to finish past Spitfires ‘keeper Graham Stack.

A deflected header three minutes from time nearly gave Richard Hill’s side all three points at the death but it went straight into the arms of Bromley’s goalkeeper.

Eastleigh, regardless, will be satisfied with a point on the opening day after a positive pre-season.

They continue their National League campaign at home against 2016/17 FA Cup heroes Sutton United at the Silverlake Stadium on Tuesday evening [8th August], with kick-off at 19:45.