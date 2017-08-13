Latest
Search
Wessex Scene

EFL: Cardiff Lead Championship After Victory Over Aston Villa

0
By on Sport


Cardiff City maintained their 100% start to the new EFL Championship season after a brace from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Junior Hoillet’s finish giving the Bluebirds a deserved 3-0 victory over Aston Villa as they rose to the top of the table on goal difference.

Wolves, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest also kept their perfect records, the latter after edging out a seven-goal thriller against Brentford at Griffin Park.

Hull City moved into the Play-Off positions after thrashing Burton Albion 4-1 at home, with further wins for fellow relegated Premier League side Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

Lucas Piazon rescued Fulham a point in a feisty 1-1 draw away at Reading with eight minutes to play, with draws for Leeds, Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday against Preston, Bolton and QPR respectively.

Oxford impressively turned Portsmouth aside 3-0 at the Kassam to rise to the top of the pile in the EFL League 1, with Peterborough’s 4-1 rout against Bristol Rovers away from home keeps them in close attendance.

Ewood Park’s first taste of third-tier football proved disappointing as Doncaster heaped more pressure on a miserable Blackburn, running out 3-1 victors.

Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Bradford, Fleetwood, Plymouth, Walsall and Rotherham also picked up three points – Rochdale and Scunthorpe’s 1-1 draw proved to be the only stalemate in the division.

Coventry City are now the only EFL League 2 side to have won both their opening fixtures, a hat-trick for Jody Jones giving them the spoils against Notts County.

Fellow relegated League 1 side Swindon Town drew 1-1 at home to Exeter City, new signing Kaine Woolery rescuing a point for the Robins as Exeter hit the post in the final minute.

Forest Green Rovers came close to their first win in the Football League on the opening day, but crashed to a 2-0 loss against Mansfield away from home this time around.

Yeovil Town put their decimation at Luton’s hands last week firmly behind them with a 3-2 win over Accrington Stanley at Huish Park.

Related posts:

  1. EFL: Luton Town decimate Yeovil on action-packed opening weekend
  2. Wessex Wednesday’s Week 4 (16th November 2011)
  3. The Harsh Realities of English Football
  4. Fencing: University of Southampton Surprise Victory Against the University of Cardiff
  5. SUSUtv Plan Live Link-up with Cardiff TV Station
Tags:
avatar

Sport Editor at the Wessex Scene. Often found in the racing paddocks of the UK as a freelance national motorsport journalist or PR. Self-titled comedic genius, notorious wearer of Union-branded clothing.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply