Football: Eastleigh 2-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Ben Williamson continued his meteoric start to life at Eastleigh Football Club, netting twice as the Spitfires drew 2-2 against Dagenham & Redbridge to stay seventh in the National League table.

Corey Whitley gave the visitors the lead inside quarter of an hour after the hosts failed to capitalise on scattered chances to take the lead.

Morgan Ferrier was then unlucky not to the double the lead for the away side, but the referee’s assistant ruled the finish was offside.

Danny Hollands’ curved pass then found Williamson with the space to find a finish as he leveled the scores a few minutes from half-time.

The situation then took another positive surge before the break as Ayo Obileye was brought down in the area, and Williamson dispatched the following penalty to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Dagenham’s Whitley then responded with a spot-kick of his own fifteen minutes from time to secure a point for the visitors.

Eastleigh continue the opening month of their new National League season away to Woking on Tuesday [15th August] evening.