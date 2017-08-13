Premier League: Burnley Stun Erratic Chelsea on Opening Day

Burnley took full advantage of red cards for Cesc Fabregas and captain Gary Cahill as Premier League champions Chelsea crashed to a 3-2 home defeat at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the new season.

A superb finish from Stephen Ward and a brace from forward Sam Vokes gave the Clarets a deserved 3-0 lead at half-time, and despite an improvement after the break Chelsea were unable to take anything from the match – though a debut goal for Alvaro Morata and a late strike from David Luiz set up a tense finish.

Liverpool began their campaign amid an ongoing transfer saga surrounding midfielder Phillipe Coutinho away to Watford, and record signing Mohammad Salah looked to have secure three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side until Miguel Britos netted a 93rd minute equaliser to make it 3-3 at Vicarage Road.

Olivier Giroud left it similarly late to score Arsenal’s winner at home to 2015/16 winners Leicester City, the Frenchman making no mistake with a headed effort past a despairing Kasper Schmeichel. Arsenal’s new front-man Alexandre Lacazette netted his first goal for the Gunners inside the opening two minutes, with further efforts from Danny Welbeck and midfielder Aaron Ramsey cancelling out Jamie Vardy’s brace and Shinji Okazaki’s header.

Huddersfield began their first-ever campaign in the Premier League under it’s current guise with an emphatic 3-0 victory over perennial mid-table side Crystal Palace. Joel Ward’s own goal set the away side on their way and a double from Steve Mounie completed the rout.

Brighton‘s first game in England’s top flight ended in contrasting fashion, with two goals in five minutes for Manchester City giving Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-0 win at the Amex Stadium. Sergio Aguero fired home from David Silva’s pass with twenty minutes to play, and an own goal from Lewis Dunk finally flattened the Seagull’s resolve.

Wayne Rooney’s return to Everton was a happy occasion, with the returning forward heading in during injury time before the break to give them a 1-0 victory over Stoke.

Ahmed Hagazi’s debut goal gave West Brom a similar margin of victory over Bournemouth, whilst Southampton failed to take their chances against Swansea and drew 0-0 on the opening day at St. Mary’s Stadium.

With Sundays fixtures still to play, Huddersfield currently top the table on goal difference.