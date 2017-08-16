Football: Woking 2-1 Eastleigh

Eastleigh succumbed to their first defeat of the 2017/18 National League season as a missed penalty proved costly in a 2-1 away defeat to Woking last night [Tuesday 15th August].

Inih Effiong opened the scoring for the hosts, taking possession of Jamie Philpot’s ball before finding a finish into the bottom-right corner past Ross Flitney, called into the side to replace the injured Graham Stack.

Effiong would be instrumental in Woking’s second goal as well, drilling in a low cross which ex-Arsenal defender Gavin Hoyte diverted into his own net in an attempt to see off the danger.

Eastleigh were thrown a lifeline in the contest just after the hour when Chez Isaac was penalised for handball by the referee. Ben Williamson has been in meteoric form since signing for the Spitfires in the summer with three goals in his first three league appearances, but Nathan Baxter proved equal to his effort on this occasion and the visitors remained two goals behind.

A lack of defensive discipline from Woking handed Eastleigh a second penalty in a matter of minutes when Mark Yeates was brought down by Josh Staunton, and Ayo Obileye made no mistake from the spot to reduce the arrears with his first goal of the season.

Richard Hill’s side’s attempts to get on terms were dealt a blow when Hoyte went down with little under quarter of an hour to play, and with no substitutes the Spitfires were reduced to 10 men.

Woking proved resolute in defence of their narrow 2-1 advantage, and Eastleigh would fail to break them down again as they fell to a first league defeat of the season.

Eastleigh slip to 15th in the National League table as a result of the loss and next face Tranmere Rovers at the Silverlake Stadium on Saturday [19th August].